Hotel occupant intentionally starts fire in room

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — An occupant of Days Inn & Suites Hotel in Green Bay intentionally started a fire in their room and was uncooperative with officials when asked to leave.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to 1125 East Mason Street at 2:17 Monday morning. On scene, engine 421 noticed a burning smell inside the hotel with light smoke in the hallways. Additional units were requested for a still alarm structure fire.

Crews on scene saw visible flames from a room where a person was located inside. The fire was extinguished and forcible entry was used to gain access to the room and its occupant.

The person in the room was uncooperative and GBPD was called to assist with removing the occupant from the room. The occupant was taken into custody.

An investigation is still ongoing, damages are estimated at $10,000, no occupants of the hotel were displaced, however, one occupant was transported to a local hospital.