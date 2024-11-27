Holiday wreaths raising fire awareness in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Starting on Thanksgiving and continuing through New Year's Day, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department will hang holiday wreaths at all its fire stations to raise awareness about fire safety.

According to the department, one green light on the wreaths will be changed to red for every house fire during the holiday season.

Firefighters say on average, they see about seven house fires during the holidays annually, with cooking fires being the most common.

Firefighters want you to make sure you have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and to stay in the kitchen when you're cooking. They say you should also keep lighters and matches in a safe, locked place and keep children and pets away from lit candles.

Firefighters encourage homeowners to maintain a distance of at least three feet between holiday decorations and open flames or heat sources.

It's also a good reminder to double-check your holiday lights for any worn-out or broken cords and loose bulbs.