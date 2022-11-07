Historic thriller based in Green Bay begins filming

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The independent film Room 108 began its 7-month filming process this weekend. The film is based on the urban legend of the Vic Theater.

The urban legend:

On Feb. 24 1900 the Broadway Show play, Because She Loved Him debuted. The urban legend goes that the lead actress was a married young lady who fell in love with the lead.

After opening night the two were caught kissing on the balcony but none other than the actress’s husband.

In a fit of rage, the husband pulled out a gun and shot the actor. He then chases after his wife, eventually shooting her before ending his own life.

Filmmaker Freddy Moyano says that this film is going to be a historic thriller that he hopes will inspire people to learn about the rich history of Green Bay.

The film takes place in 1899 while weaving in transport elements to the early years of the 2000s.

Actors from Wisconsin have been gathered, and a select group of actors from Los Angeles will also be featured.

Among the actors is an early 1990 Cadillac brought from the Automobile which is only one of three left in the world.

The filming began this past week and will wrap in the middle of May. Moyano hopes to have the movie done by the fall of 2023.

