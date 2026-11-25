GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Millions of Americans are hitting the road and taking to the skies for Thanksgiving, and higher prices at the pump aren't stopping some Green Bay-area travelers from making the trip.

More than 81 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to AAA.

Among them is Matthew Oberneder, who is driving hundreds of miles to spend the holiday with family.

"It's going to be a couple of long hours in the car, but it'll be all worth it," Oberneder said.

For Oberneder, the cost of getting there comes second to the reason for making the trip.

"When it comes to family, family means everything to me," he said.

Gas prices in Green Bay are averaging about 73 cents per gallon more this week than they did at the same time last year. Nationwide, GasBuddy reports prices are about 52 cents per gallon higher than they were last Thanksgiving.

Still, drivers said the higher prices aren't enough to keep them home.

"Wouldn't make much difference to me, I guess," one driver said. "I'm disappointed with high gas prices, but now they're coming down, I guess. I just kind of live with it."

AAA's Nick Jarmusz said holiday travel tends to be less sensitive to higher costs because of the importance people place on getting home to see loved ones.

"Holiday travel like this is usually relatively immune from cost concerns," Jarmusz explained. "People feel an obligation and a strong desire to get back and see their family and travel at this time of year."

AAA expects about 73 million people to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations during the holiday travel period, while another 6 million are expected to fly.

"It really is the busiest week of travel both on the roads and at the airport when you consider that compressed time frame," Jarmusz noted.

Watch the full broadcast story by Jessica Goska here:

Higher gas prices aren't stopping Thanksgiving travelers in Green Bay

For drivers hoping to avoid the worst congestion, AAA recommends traveling during the morning hours. The heaviest traffic is expected between noon and 7 p.m.

AAA is also reminding travelers to make safety a priority. Thanksgiving is among the deadliest holidays for crashes involving impaired drivers, making it important to plan for a safe ride home before celebrations begin.