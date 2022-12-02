Here's what happening in Green Bay this weekend of Dec. 2, 2022

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — There's so many fun things you can do in Green Bay this weekend, no matter your age.

Friday at Southwest High School is the premiere of this year's musical, called "Bring It On," based on the hit movie. It's about a cheerleader who has a goal to lead her teammates to win a national competition. If you miss Friday's performance, students will also be on-stage Dec. 3, 8, 9, and 10. Each performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at TrojanMusical.com.

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is holding a Native American Holiday Market at the Corporate Conference Center this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features Native artists and craftspeople where you can buy multiple types of accessories.

This Saturday is also the 16th annual Festival of Lights celebration. It's free and will be inside the Lambeau Field Atrium. There's cookie decorating, holiday movies, picture time with Santa, and of course, the lighting of the tree. Folks attending are also encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for the organization, Toys for Tots.