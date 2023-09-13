Help wanted! Packers fans being asked to assist in painting new community mural

Green Bay artist Zane Statz is asking Packers fans to help paint a new community mural across the street from Lambeau Field on Lombardi Avenue

Fans and community members can help paint the fence from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay artist is asking Packers fans to help paint a new community mural across the street from Lambeau Field on Lombardi Avenue.

"I would love to be able to do it, but I'm excited to see it once it's done," Packers fan from Mukwonago Dorothy Wavra said.

"I wish I was staying to extend my trip and leave a little hand print over there, but I'm sure we'll be back to see it when it's done," Packers fan from Boston, Mass. Kay Agoglia said.

Zane Statz has painted the Packers Fence along Lombardi Avenue with different designs since 2014.

His most recent theme centered around running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. It has the caption, "Thunder and Lightning."

"I've really been able to get the community energized with a new mural design in front of the new season," Statz said.

But this year, he said he wants to get the fans involved to paint a 70-foot long, six-foot tall mural.

"Lambeau Field and the Packers is a community-owned team," Statz said. "So, why not get the community out to help paint a mural as well?"

Statz said this year's theme is going to focus on the team's great quarterbacks of the past, and current QB1 Jordan Love.

"It's kind of looking at the new era of the Packers, and where we're going, and what we see for the future," Statz said.

As for what the fans think of the new mural?

"I love it," Wavra said. "I can't wait for the new era to begin, and I think Jordan Love is going to do a great job."

"It shows a lot of support, a lot of faith, a lot of hope in Jordan to kind of put him on that line with these other greats that we've been blessed with for years and years and years of football," Agoglia said.

Statz said the mural is going to be up for a year.

BayCare Clinic is sponsoring the mural.

Fans and community members can help paint the fence from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, one day before the Packers' home opener against the New Orleans Saints.

The painting event is for all ages. Fans do not need to sign up. Statz said paint, brushes, and other supplies will be available.