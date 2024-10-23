Heads up, drivers: Changes are coming to downtown Green Bay parking

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Some big changes are coming to downtown Green Bay when it comes to parking.

"Into (20)25, we'll start getting serious into parking meters, re-introducing them into the Broadway District of downtown," Green Bay Public Works Director of Parking & Operations Chris Pirlot said.

Pirlot says city leaders have decided to bring back parking meters to the city's west side, but it'll likely happen after the NFL Draft and once business owners get established in the new Public Market.

"The downtown market is a big deal that's going on right now. They're redeveloping that building. The NFL Draft is coming up. So, you don't want to upset the apple cart too hard right now," Pirlot said.

That's not the only change coming to downtown parking.

Starting in the new year, people will be able to park at meters for longer than two hours.

But, Lions Mouth book store owner, Amy Mazzariello, says the two-hour maximum is better for business.

"I think for the most part our customer base is here for 30 minutes to an hour. Two hours is I think sufficient for getting your lunch or shopping or whatnot done," Mazzariello said.

In the meantime, other people who work in the downtown, like The Creamery server Kayla Sell, say the parking situation is already a struggle.

"It's really discouraging. You're at negative before you even walk in the door. To clock in, you've already spent money. I don't like it. We don't like it," Sell said.

After the two-hour max is lifted in the new year, people will be able to park at meters for as long as they want, but it'll cost more: $1 for the first and second hour, $2 for the third and fourth hour, and then $3 for the fifth hour.

People who work in the downtown area like Sell say they'll likely continue parking in one of the parking garages or parking lot, simply because it'll still be less expensive.

"It is about $8 a day, usually three days during the week we have to pay. It's free on weekends. So, $100 a month and $1,200 a year," Sell added.

Pirlot said they decided to lift the two-hour max at meters because the city is down 40% parking occupancy from before the pandemic, and more people have been asking to park longer in the street.

He says the system they've come up with might not make everyone happy, but it's a compromise for business owners and people visiting and working in downtown Green Bay.

"Curbside parking is still intended to be for short-term turnover and convenience to that business in front of where you're parking, but if you want to park longer, it's a decision you're going to have to make," Pirlot said.