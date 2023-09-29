He Did It: One Packers fan's journey to 100 consecutive games

The following is a broadcast transcript:

It's no secret the Packers have a lot of fans, but one might be in the running for number one fan.

That's because he's attended 100 Packers games in a row.

I'm Katlyn Holt with a look at how he hit this major milestone.

"I’d be lying if it's not stressful, but hey, you know what, you know, all you got to do is just take it one game at a time," said Sterna.

Justin Sterna has been taking it one game at a time since December 11th of 2016.

"I’ve learned a lot. So, number one, just the tenacity that I have to show up," said Sterna.

Sterna had the goal of attending 100 consecutive Packer games and he accomplished that goal today with the Packers taking on the Lions.

"It's… it’s a milestone," said Sterna.

He said friends have supported his journey and really made it all possible.

And he said Packers President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Murphy gave him a hard time.

"Him saying hey Justin like, 'I bet you can't get to 100 games.' That's been something that I’ve wanted to continue along the way I’ve proved to him, 'Hey, you know I’m here,'" said Sterna.

He's determined and he says he's happy he achieved what he set out to do.

"I hope one day there's recognition process of maybe the Packers Hall of Fame or maybe one day I can announce a draft pick something special."

Sterna says he isn't sure what's next for him after achieving his goal of 100 consecutive games, but he would like to keep the streak going.

In Green Bay, Katlyn Holt, NBC 26.

