GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Science is coming off the pages of a textbook and into the hands of students at Green Bay public schools this fall.

A new science curriculum introduced this academic year is giving middle schoolers more opportunities to learn through experiments, microscopes and hands-on discovery.

Seventh-grade science teacher Hannah Bruesch says one of the biggest differences is the engagement she sees in her classroom.

“It’s really fun to see them get excited about science on their own without me having to do a little dance at the front of the room to keep their focus,” Bruesch commented.

During one lesson, students looked through microscopes for the first time, examining mixed bacteria and other organisms.

“My favorite one was the amoeba,” one student said.

Bruesch noted that the student-centered approach gives students more ownership over what happens in the classroom.

“Students feel empowered to do the science themselves,” she said. The new course materials mean she does less explaining and more observing.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Hands-on science curriculum sparks excitement in Green Bay middle schools

The district's board of education approved over $900,000 in spending for new science course materials and teacher training in March. The funds give grades 6-8 access to new science textbooks, laborary kits and six years of access to an online learning platform for six years.

Before the new curriculum, Bruesch explained, teachers had to find and add supplemental course materials themselves.

"With this curriculum, it’s all here," emphasized Bruesch. "It’s laid out for us, and it makes it easy to be a great teacher.”

The curriculum is being used across the district’s four middle schools, allowing science teachers to provide students with the same core material.

Bruesch is already seeing the benefits, including improved student test scores and the building of life skills.

“They’re working with each other," said Bruesch. "They’re talking to each other. They’re solving problems without my help, and I’m seeing such an increase in confidence and willingness to try."

For Bruesch, the curriculum is also personal. She said it offers students a better science-learning experience than the one she remembers having herself. As a mother, she said she looks forward to watching her own children become excited about science class one day.