'Hairspray' the musical to take center stage at Weidner Center

Friday brings 'Hairspray' the musical to UW-Green Bay. The touring Broadway production is preparing for the reboot at the Weidner Center on campus.

NBC 26 got a look at the 60s-era wardrobe and stash of over 100 wigs backstage Wednesday. The shortest quick-change in this production is about 20 seconds. The wardrobe and wigs are all part of the musical's original design. Cast and crew members alike tell us they are excited to bring this production to northeast Wisconsin.

"When anybody is watching Hairspray, from the beginning of the show to the end, you always have the feeling that even if you're not a trained dancer, you're like, 'I can do those steps,'" Tour choreographer Robbie Roby said. "It was pre Tiktok, right? So, it was a time period when you could watch a show on TV and it was a very small section of choreography, dance steps, you would just imitate in your living room."

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday.