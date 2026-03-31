Habitat for Humanity opens applications in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its Homeownership Program, which will select seven families this spring to build and purchase affordable homes.

The cycle runs from March 30 through April 17, 2026, and is aimed at neighbors and families who may not qualify for a conventional mortgage but are ready to invest in a home through Habitat’s partnership model.

Applicants must start by viewing a short online presentation outlining eligibility, requirements and application steps. Qualified candidates must show a need for affordable housing, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage, and a willingness to partner with Habitat — including contributing 250 to 500 hours of “sweat equity” toward building their own home and others.

“Habitat for Humanity is often misunderstood as giving homes away,” said Valerie Rivas, program success manager at Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity. “In reality, our program is a partnership. With community support, we provide families the opportunity to purchase a home with a 0% interest mortgage, ensuring payments remain affordable long term.”

Housing affordability remains a challenge across Wisconsin. Habitat cited its 2026 State of Homeownership Affordability fact sheet, which shows a household must earn about $114,000 annually to afford a median-priced home, while the median renter income is $48,500.

Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity builds homes through volunteer and donor support, then sells them to qualified buyers with affordable, 0% interest mortgages. Monthly payments remain at or below 30% of household income to promote long-term stability.

Community members interested in applying can begin the process at greenbayhabitat.org/how-it-works.

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