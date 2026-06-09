Group home worker charged in assault of disabled resident

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man who worked at an adult group home is accused of repeatedly having sexual intercourse with a cognitively impaired female resident.

Elias Earl Skenandore, 26, is charged with four counts of second‑degree sexual assault by an employee of an entity, each as a repeater due to a prior felony conviction for neglecting a child in 2024.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim has the mental capacity of about a 12‑year‑old. Skenandore allegedly admitted to his manager and later to police that he had sex with the woman on multiple occasions in March and May of 2026, and that she also performed oral sex on him once.

The victim gave detailed accounts in a forensic interview, reporting incidents in her bedroom, in a spare bedroom, on a couch and in a bathroom. She said Skenandore told her to keep it secret because of her disability.

During a police interview, Skenandore admitted to three intercourse incidents and one oral sex incident, acknowledged knowing the victim had disabilities, and said he understood such conduct violated company policy. He consented to provide a DNA sample, stating his DNA would be found in the sexual assault evidence kit.

Skenandore is expected to appear at the Brown County courthouse Tuesday.

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