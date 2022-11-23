Grocery stores were flooded with last-minute Thanksgiving day shoppers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Last-minute prep for Thanksgiving meal was in full swing Wednesday as shoppers filled the aisle in search of anything and everything that will finish up their Thanksgiving plans.

Due to inflation rates off the charts, especially for groceries this year has been a pricey one but it wasn't going to stop people from getting their fill of turkey.

A mother-daughter duo Joan Kiss and Joanne Hennigan dared to take on the last-minute shopper crowds at Hy-vee in Ashwaubenon.

“We are kinda last minute shopping, We had to get bread for the stuffing, and of course, the cakes section is so beautiful so we had to get some pecan pie,” Hennigan says she gets off easy because he husband is the chef of the house and his planning started weeks ago.

“We typically have all our stuff planned out weeks before and I'm lucky because my husband is the chef and he does the planning!” says Hennigan.

However, Thanksgiving is much more than just a meal for these women.

“Every year I come here from Pennsylvania to be with my kids and grandkids. It’s my favorite time of the year,” says Kiss. “And to be able to be all together at the table, it's the best part of the holidays."

No matter how high the inflation is, you can't put a price on quality.