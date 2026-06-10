Green Bay woman charged in Bellevue overdose death

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 26‑year‑old Green Bay woman has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with an overdose death in Bellevue, court records show.

Kymaree Szymanski, also known as Sade Evelyn Bowers, was charged Tuesday with first‑degree reckless homicide as a repeater because of a prior felony conviction for possession of narcotic drugs.

According to a criminal complaint, Szymanski is accused of providing drugs to a woman who was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her Village of Bellevue home on Eaton Road in November 2025.

The victim was found with signs of an overdose, surrounded by objects commonly associated with drug use. She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. An autopsy determined she died of an anoxic brain injury due to acute fentanyl intoxication, the complaint said.

The complaint lists several communications between the victim and Szymanski, including a message from Szymanski to the victim that said, “Do u still want that?” to which the victim replied, “Yes.”

In later text messages, the complaint shows Szymanski advising the victim on dosage: “Even smaller than that… Then what we talked about.”

When Szymanski did not hear back, messages show she advised the victim to delete their conversation. Cell phone data shows the victim traveled from Bellevue to Szymanski’s home and back shortly before the incident.

Szymanski is expected to appear in court on Friday.

