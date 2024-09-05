Green Bay woman charged after allegedly stabbing nurse at Ashwaubenon motel

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A Green Bay woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing a traveling nurse over the weekend at an Ashwaubenon motel.

Prosecutors say the suspect, Karma Collins of Green Bay, is facing one count of attempted first-degree homicide and one count of criminal damage to property.

Prosecutors say officers were called shortly before 9 p.m. Sept. 1 for a weapons call at the Motel 6 on Ramada Way in Ashwaubenon. When they arrived, two witness led them to find a woman stabbed in the parking lot.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told police that the victim is a traveling nurse currently working in the area. The complaint shows the victim said she was at the motel to bring food to some of her friends before going to work.

The complaint shows Karma came out of the motel throwing rocks at the nurse's vehicle. This led to a physical altercation. Karma then reached for a weapon from her back pocket and began stabbing the nurse in the abdomen, according to the complaint. Prosecutors say police obtained surveillance footage showing Karma stabbing the nurse two to three times.

The complaint shows police arrested Karma early the next morning, after an attempt to locate her was sent out earlier. Police recovered a knife from her.

According to the complaint, Karma's mother told investigators her daughter had been recently diagnosed with schizophrenia and was not taking her medication. Prosecutors say the mother told police her daughter threatened to kill someone at the motel if they didn't get a storage unit in Madison. This led to the mother calling police for a welfare check on Karma earlier in the day prior to the stabbing, the complaint explains.

Karma is scheduled for a court appearance Oct. 1 in Brown County.