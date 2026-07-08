Green Bay woman accused of intentionally hitting Florida security guard with car

POLK COUNTY, FL. (NBC 26) — A Green Bay woman is facing felony charges in Florida after authorities say she intentionally hit a security guard with her vehicle.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened July 4 at Windsor Island Resort in Davenport.

Investigators said 32-year-old Tayquanna Butler of Green Bay was attempting to enter the resort when a security guard asked for identification or proof she was an approved visitor. According to deputies, Butler allegedly responded by asking, “What are you going to do if I drive through?” The guard told her that would not be a good idea, and deputies said she then sped through the gates.

The guard later followed Butler to another area of the property and again asked for identification and visitor registration. Investigators said Butler told the guard he was “doing too much” before allegedly driving into him, pinning him between her vehicle and a patrol car and causing minor injuries before leaving the scene.

Detectives identified Butler as a resort guest staying at an Airbnb rental from July 2-6 and obtained warrants charging her with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said Butler was arrested Monday at Orlando International Airport while preparing to board a flight back to Wisconsin. Deputies said she remained in the Orange County Jail awaiting transfer to Polk County as of Tuesday.