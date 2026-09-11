Green Bay West High School students honor 9/11 victims with annual stair climb tribute

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay West High School students spent Friday morning honoring the lives lost and the heroes who responded 25 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

The school’s annual stair climb tribute began with a moment of silence, followed by a performance of the national anthem by the Green Bay West Band.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief Ray Fuiten spoke to students about the courage and sacrifice first responders showed that day, while reminding them how quickly life can change.

“Remember, in the blink of an eye, your day could change,” Fuiten said. “We’ve had those days in Green Bay Metro Fire when we lost Arnie Wolff. In the blink of an eye, we had a firefighter fall through the floor. In the blink of an eye, we had two planes hit the World Trade Center in New York. I told our firefighters to value one another today. Remember the firefighters who climbed those stairs to rescue people out of that building, honor them, and remember that at any given moment, we could be put in that same situation again.”

Megan Kitzman

The climb honored the 343 firefighters who lost their lives after rushing into the Twin Towers to save others.

One by one, students climbed the stairs in their memory, some carrying firefighter gear or weighted backpacks provided by the Army National Guard.

Megan Kitzman

For many, each step offered a glimpse into the physical exhaustion and emotional weight first responders carried that morning.

Arabelle, a sophomore at Green Bay West High School, said the experience strengthened her connection to both her classmates and the broader community.

“Seeing other students climbing and our teachers taking time to talk about it and where they were, it makes me feel closer to my community,” Arabelle said. “It shows we care about what’s happening in our world and about our country.”

Megan Kitzman

For many students, the stair climb was more than a ceremony. It was a chance to reflect on the lives lost, honor the people who ran toward danger to save others, and ensure the sacrifices of Sept. 11 are never forgotten.