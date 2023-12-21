UPDATE: Students return to class after early morning bomb threat

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Police have determined the school is safe for students and teachers to return after a Thursday morning bomb threat.

District leaders say someone emailed a threat, and everyone was evacuated as a safety precaution.

A K-9 officer was brought in to search the building.

Students and faculty have been evacuated from West High School because of a bomb threat.

District leaders say they received an emailed threat, and police are searching the building with a K-9 officer out of an abundance of caution.

Once police have searched the building and given the "all clear" students and faculty will return to class.

District leaders would not say who sent the email or what time it was delivered.

