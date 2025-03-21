Green Bay weather balloons down to one launch per day due to staffing shortages

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The National Weather Service (NWS) is reducing weather balloon launches in Green Bay to one flight per day due to a lack of staffing.

According to an announcement from NWS, flights in Green Bay will be reduced until further notice because of a lack of Weather Forecast Office staffing.

Offices will perform special observations as needed, according to the release.

The NWS says they launch weather balloons twice daily from 100 upper air sites throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and the Pacific Basin.

Radiosondes are instruments attached to weather balloons, and those instruments send back a wide range of upper atmospheric data to support weather forecasts, including temperature, dew point, relative humidity, barometric pressure, wind speed, and wind direction, according to the NWS.

