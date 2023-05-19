Green Bay summer staffing improves this year

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Parks Department says the city is doing much better with summer staffing this year.

The city has increased its pay for summer jobs.

Lifeguards will start at $16 an hour, up from $12.26 last year.

City leaders say starting pay for ride operators at Bay Beach is also $16 an hour this season, up from around $13.

These are two of many jobs with higher pay, and city officials say they've hired more people because of it.

"Oh, definitely," Bay Beach Facilities Supervisor Britney Burkart-LaBar said.

Burkart-LaBar said she has had about half of her workers return from last year, which is better than usual.

"This last week, I was able to pause on hiring staff, because we are actually full-staffed," Burkart-LaBar said.

Burkart-LaBar said that's the first time since 2017 they've started the season with no shortage of workers.

She said Bay Beach rides should be open unless they need maintenance repairs.

"We're excited," Burkart-LaBar said. "We're going to have a great summer."

However, the City pools are still short of lifeguards. Recreation Manager Ann Moeller said she needs to hire about a dozen more.

"So, we don't have the levels that we need to safely open all three pools for our scheduled hours," Moeller said.

Moeller said the higher pay is attracting new and returning lifeguards.

So, it begs the question: Why is it still a struggle to bring in a full staff?

"We are asking a lot because it is a big job," Moeller said of the lifeguard positions.

Moeller said the role requires swim tests, added certifications, and ultimately, the possibility of saving a life.

It's a lot of responsibility, but Moeller said it's a job that has its perks.

"It is a great job to put on resumes, to put on college applications, and just build some really, awesome life skills," Moeller said.

There are still a few weeks left before the pools open. Opening day is set for June 10.

If you're interested if becoming a lifeguard in the City of Green Bay, click HERE.