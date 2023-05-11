Green Bay summer event and festival lineup released

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Leaders from Downtown Green Bay, Inc., On Broadway, Inc., Discover Green Bay, and the city were at Leicht Memorial Park on Wednesday to kick off Green Bay's summer event and festival lineup.

A bunch of new and returning events are on the list this year.

On Broadway Executive Director Brian Johnson said this summer, it is holding 41 different events.

Some of the biggest events for the non-profit are the 20th anniversary of the On Broadway Farmers Market, Levitt Amp Concert Series, and the Mural & Busker Festival.

Johnson said 10 new murals will be brought to life in the Broadway District this year.

A new addition is also coming to the Fire Over the Fox festival on July 4.

"We are going to have a Latino stage that is going to be exclusively Latin music to really help work with members of our community that might not always feel like there are things for them to do here," Johnson said. "And we really, like I said, want to make sure that every culture feels like this is home, because it is."

The Washington Street Block Party and Saturday Farmers Market are returning to downtown.

A new event called Comedy on the Deck will take place on three Fridays in August on the CityDeck.

"These are so critical to the tourism economy in Greater Green Bay," Discover Green Bay VP of Digital Marketing & Communications Nick Meisner said. "These events showcase our communities. They showcase the vibrancy of what happens here. And it shows how not only this is a great place to visit, but a great place to live."

This year's event guide can be found here.