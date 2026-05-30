GREEN BAY (NBC26) — As the United Soccer League eyes Green Bay for a professional soccer team, a local nonprofit is raising funds to support the city's growing interest in the sport.

The Green Bay Strikers Soccer Club, which has approximately 1,400 members, is the primary user group of the Arnie Wolff Sports Complex — Green Bay's only soccer complex, according to board member Marty Briggs.

The club's fundraising goal is about $70,000. The money would go toward improvements like fencing, a shelter for inclement weather, and a playground.

"Soccer is growing," said Briggs. "This complex gets used a lot."

Briggs added that a playground is a key part of the complex's vision.

"We have a lot of little siblings that are all looking for something to do," Briggs explained. A playground will provide another outlet for kids not involved with soccer to exercise.

The Strikers will complete the three projects in phases as funds are raised.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Green Bay Strikers fundraise to upgrade Arnie Wolff sports complex

Green Bay Alderperson Alyssa Proffitt, who also coaches for the Strikers, said fundraising is the right approach for the improvements because it takes the financial burden off taxpayers.

"This is a great group that utilizes and saw a need, and [I'm] happy to see them fundraising on behalf of all city residents. It'll save them some tax dollars on the backend," Proffitt said.

Proffitt noted that it's important for Green Bay to showcase its support for soccer as the city looks to bring a professional team to the neighborhood.

"Green Bay is a football city, American and otherwise," Proffitt claimed.

Those who want to support the fundraising effort can do so at the June 12 Rockers game, where part of the proceeds will go toward improvements to Arnie Wolff.

Neighbors can also donate to the initiative here.

