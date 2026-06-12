GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The FIFA World Cup has arrived, and one Green Bay pub is giving fans a taste of the stadium experience.

Casuals Soccer Pub, the area's only dedicated soccer bar, is hosting watch parties and welcoming fans of every national team.

"You're going to come in, and you might not know anyone in this bar, but by the time you leave, you're going to make a friend," co-owner Cody Johnsen-Duquaine said.

The pub's co-owners say Casuals creates a unique space for the sport's diverse fan base to come together.

"By having a one-stop place, a dedicated soccer bar, we can bring all those people together, and they can commiserate with one another for the love of the game," noted co-owner Joe Phillips.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Green Bay soccer pub hosts World Cup watch parties

To prepare for the influx of World Cup fans, the owners made physical changes to the space, like adding shaded outdoor seating.

Casuals has also expanded its hours and its drink menu, adding more imported beers and a themed cocktail series.

"We are doing like a drink around the world," explained Johnsen-Duquaine. One of the new offerings is a cocktail called the Yellow Card.

Soft drinks, mocktails and door prizes will make the viewings at Casuals kid friendly, too.

"It's going to be pretty exciting," said Phillips. "You come in, you participate, you might walk away with some free merch, learn about us and then when the World Cup's over, we hope you come back and start following your team with us."

The U.S. soccer team plays its first group stage match Friday at 8 p.m. against Paraguay. Casuals will open its doors at 1 p.m.

See the pub's extended hours schedule for the remainder of the World Cup matches here.