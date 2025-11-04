Green Bay soccer proposal passes key vote

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A proposal to bring professional soccer to Green Bay passed a key hurdle on Tuesday as the city's redevelopment authority approved a letter of intent.

The letter of intent gives Green Bay exclusive rights for a team and event space discussion.

"This is really about economic development," Mayor Eric Genrich said. "That's why we're interested."

As part of the discussion, the city may build a 5,000-seat soccer stadium somewhere in Green Bay. But officials say the letter of intent does not commit the city to build the stadium.

