Green Bay sees "November-like" turnout in early voting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Voters will be heading to the polls a week from today to decide some critical races, including Wisconsin Supreme Court and Green Bay mayor.

However, not everyone is waiting until April 4. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys said many voters in the clerk's office are taking part in early, in-person absentee voting.

"It's been brisk," Jeffreys said. "I checked this morning...as of yesterday afternoon, we've had 711 in-person absentee, which is a lot. Those are more like November numbers."

Jeffreys said for those who are choosing to vote in-person absentee, there's some things voters need to know.

First, she said voters need to register if they haven't already and can do so on the day they plan to vote.

To register on the spot, they'll need to bring a proof of residency.

"A WPS bill, a bank statement, a credit card statement, a lease, your tax bill," Jeffreys said. "Those are all the types of things you would bring for proof of residency."

She said voters will also need to bring a photo identification like a Wisconsin driver's license, a passport or a military ID to vote.

Jeffreys said she thinks there's a high turnout because there's a lot of people paying attention to this election.

Election observers, like Michael Soch, are paying attention to voters.

Soch said he's been observing in the clerk's office since early voting began. He said he hasn't noticed anything in particular with this election so far and is looking to make sure everything is followed correctly.

"From a transparency standpoint, making sure that things like IDs are being asked for...the requirement of stating your name and address, those types of things," Soch said. "If somebody has made an error on their ballot, and then they have to spoil that ballot...that the procedure is being followed correctly and that the ballot is destroyed because we certainly don't want to have multiple ballots out there."

Soch said he has been observing elections since moving to the area three years ago and chooses to do so to be a part of the election process and plans to do so through April 4.

In-person absentee voting will run through April 1, however, registration ends March 31.

Voters can stop by the Green Bay clerk's office, located at 100 N. Jefferson St., Rm. 106, at the following times:

March 29 and 31: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 30: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 1: 8 a.m. to noon

