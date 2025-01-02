Green Bay sees 11 residential fires during 2024 holiday season, firefighters say

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Firefighters say Green Bay had 11 residential fires during the 2024 holiday season, meaning 11 bulbs were changed from green to red on holiday wreaths scattered across fire departments through Green Bay Metro's holiday wreath program.
Firefighters say out of the 11 fires, seven of them were cooking related.
"One important [New Year's] resolution everyone can make is to prioritize fire safety," Lt. Shauna Walesh said in a news release.
GBMFD are offering these safety tips for neighbors to remember throughout the year:
- Have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your home
- Practice an escape plan, including with children and pets
- Keep matches and lighters out of reach of children
- Maintain a 3-foot distance between space heaters or any other devices that could catch fire, and turn them off before bed or leaving the room
- Stay in the kitchen while cooking
- Use a timer while cooking to serve as a reminder
- Keep flammable items away from stovetops
- The oven is not a storage space
- If you have a small/grease fire on the stovetop, try putting out the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turn off the burner. When in doubt, get out and call 911