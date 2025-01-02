Green Bay sees 11 residential fires during 2024 holiday season, firefighters say

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Firefighters say Green Bay had 11 residential fires during the 2024 holiday season, meaning 11 bulbs were changed from green to red on holiday wreaths scattered across fire departments through Green Bay Metro's holiday wreath program.

Firefighters say out of the 11 fires, seven of them were cooking related.

"One important [New Year's] resolution everyone can make is to prioritize fire safety," Lt. Shauna Walesh said in a news release.

GBMFD are offering these safety tips for neighbors to remember throughout the year: