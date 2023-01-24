Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Green Bay Schools launch new mental health tool for students and families

Posted at 11:16 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 00:16:44-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District is launching a new tool that allows students to connect with mental health services.

The District received state grant funding to partner with Care Solace. It's a mental health platform that makes it easier for students to get connected with providers.

The platform is to address both mental health and substance abuse.

Associate Director of Pupil Services Christina Gingle says students and their families can use the Care Solace website to get the help that they need.

Social workers and counselors from the District can also use the tool to connect students with mental health professionals in the community.

The service also provides multiple languages.

"They make sure that they only provide referrals to those providers that have immediate openings or very short waiting lists," Gingle said. "What they also do is assign a care companion...Sometimes, their (the student's) needs are greater than what we can meet in the buildings. And we want to make sure that we get them connected with the level of services to make sure that they're being successful."

Gingle says the District signed a one-year contract with Care Solace.

For more information about the service, visit here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!