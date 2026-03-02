Green Bay schools announce superintendent finalists

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) announced they have narrowed down their superintendent search to two final candidates.

Michael Hernandez and Dr. Michael E. Trimberger Jr. are the two finalists hoping to fill the superintendent position in the Green Bay school district. Each will have a "day in the district" to answer questions and meet families, students, staff and community members.

Michael Hernandez is currently the assistant superintendent for the Appleton Area School District. According to GBAPS, Hernandez has more than 20 years of experience in education, previously serving as the Chief of Secondary Schools for the Madison Metropolitan School District. A former principal, Hernandez also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh, the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and Edgewood College.

Green Bay Area Public Schools Michael Hernandez

A meet & greet for Hernandez is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Old Library at West High School.

Dr. Michael E. Trimberger Jr. is the superintendent for the School District of Random Lake. According to GBAPS, Random Lake has reached historic milestones under his leadership. Dr. Trimberger is also the co-founder and board president of Inspire WI, a nonprofit organization serving much of Wisconsin by building structured partnerships between schools and employers.

Green Bay Area Public Schools Dr. Michael E. Trimberger Jr.

A meet & greet for Dr. Trimberger Jr. is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Old Library at West High School.

