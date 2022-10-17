Watch Now
Green Bay school buses practicing evacuation plans during Bus Safety Week

All buses will conduct an emergency evacuation throughout the week, according to the district
Tyler Job
Posted at 9:40 AM, Oct 17, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — If you see people escaping from school buses this week, it's likely just for some drills.

All buses in the Green Bay Area Public School District will be conducting emergency evacuations in recognition of National Bus Safety Week this week, district officials say.

“The Green Bay Area Public School District and its transportation partners are committed to student safety,” GBAPS director of transportation Chad Jensema said in a release. “National Bus Safety Week is a natural fit for conducting bus evacuation drills. Practicing these important safety skills develop confidence in our bus drivers and students in their ability to respond appropriately in an emergency.”

National Bus Safety Week is an effort focused on safety while riding school buses.

