Green Bay school board votes to close elementary school, where students go next

Tyler Job
Wequiock Elementary School
Posted at 8:36 PM, Aug 28, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — An elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closing its doors for good.

A spokesperson confirmed to NBC 26 the school board passed a resolution to shut down Wequiock Elementary and shift its students to nearby Red Smith, a 4K-8 school, for the 2024-25 school year on Monday.

District data shows Wequiock is about 80 students short of the building's 195 enrollment capacity.

Wequiock specializes in environmental learning. District leaders said the program will be integrated into Red Smith.

The school's closure is part of a facilities master plan, as administration figures out ways of downsizing the district to tackle declining enrollment, aging buildings, and a projected budget deficit for the 2024-25 school year.

