Green Bay restaurant staple restored by culinary development duo

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — It has been a burning question for some of those in Green Bay, when is the Ten O One Club going to open?

And the other question is, what is the Ten O One Club?

The Club's origin traces back to the 1955 with the Dombrowski family. But the building has even more of a story. Dating back to the Prohibition Era, the building has housed bars, restaurants, a grocery and clothing store, and of course, the Ten O One Club.

After a fire took the Ten O One Club out of commission in 2016, a new group of culinary developers decided to try their hand at restoring the once-infamous perch fish fry place located at 1001 Main St., Green Bay.

Executive Chef and Owner of the Ten O One Club Andy Mueller says that he has found reviewed excitement for the food industry in Green Bay.

“It is intentional, and we are not gonna stop there; we are looking for places outside of Green Bay and want to keep building this team," says Mueller.

"We have reopened the Black and Tan Grille, which has been very well received, and then Ten O One, which is opening this weekend."

Andy and his business partner Steve Schnieder plan to own and operate six food and coffee shops around Green Bay by the end of the year.

“I have an excellent staff, and my service team I am incredibly proud of,” says Mueller, who added that his staff has grown substantially since his humble beginnings and can not thank his team enough.

“Without them, I am nothing,” he says. “You have to have good food, or you won't do well, but if you have good staff, that will keep people coming back.”

And that is certainly the hope for the revamped Ten O One Club.

Once they open, they plan to have business hours Tuesday through Saturday. Mueller has opted out of the seven day work for the time being because he wants to ensure his staff has a work-to-life balance. But he is excited to see where this new adventure takes him and his team.

