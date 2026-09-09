Green Bay responds after WEC finds former clerk violated state law

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled Wednesday that the former city clerk broke state law in connection with duplicate ballot incidents.

"The city appreciates the commission’s decision and resolution of these matters," the city said in a statement. "As stated in our responses to the WEC, we have worked diligently to implement rigorous procedures to ensure absentee ballot processing is accurate and efficient."

"We also want to reiterate that we never experienced anything other than the tabulation of one ballot per eligible voter in April and August," the statement continued. "Moving forward, the Clerk’s Office is focused on administering the upcoming election freely, fairly and securely, and we encourage every eligible Green Bay voter to participate."

The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Wednesday its decision following an investigation into the duplicate ballot incidents. The commission had said Aug. 31 that the investigation was complete.

According to the commission’s findings, there was probable cause that the former city clerk violated state law and abused her discretion by failing to establish processes after an error during the spring election.

The WEC also ordered the City of Green Bay to submit a report reviewing its absentee ballot handling procedures within 30 days after the Nov. 3 general election.

The city has 30 days to appeal the commission’s decision.