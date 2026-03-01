GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Roughly 24 hours after the United States and Israel carried out targeted military strikes in Iran, a group gathered in downtown Green Bay to protest the action.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Green Bay residents protest after US-Israel strikes on Iran

Organizers said they believe federal spending should prioritize local communities over foreign conflicts.

Daniel Castillo, a member of the Green Bay Anti War Committee, said the rally was driven by frustration and the belief that what happens overseas affects communities in Green Bay.

"There is no reason for it, we could be funding our crumbling infrastructure, our crumbling roads, crumbling education instead of getting involved in Middle Eastern wars," Castillo said.

"It comes back home. That's taxpayer money… so yes it happens abroad but it all comes down to our local communities," Castillo said.

Others at the rally said the goal was to make sure different perspectives are heard peacefully.

Garnet DeGrave, co-chair of the Northeast Wisconsin Democratic Socialists of America, said unity and nonviolence are central to their message.

"It's really important that people are able to access other opinions … when we stand here on the street we are able to access an entire cross section .. and we are able to make sure people know there are people that stand against this," DeGrave said.

"We want to make sure protests remain peaceful and non violent," DeGrave said.

DeGrave also explained why chanting is a key part of their protests.

"The reason why we chant at protests is because we want to show clear messages .. show we are unified in a thought and action to show we are together in this," DeGrave said.

Downtown Green Bay was not alone this weekend, as similar protests took place in cities across Wisconsin.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.