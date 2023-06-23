Green Bay residents graduate from City Hall Academy

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay residents who participated in the City Hall Academy graduated on Thursday.

Over the last eight weeks, members met city leaders and explored city departments and its functions.

"Sometimes, we overlook the challenges that each department faces," graduate Gloria De Grave said. "And so, being able to hear from each one of them on those things, both the challenges and the things that they're excited about to help improve our city, it's been really good to feel more confident."

The graduates received a street sign with their name on it and a certificate.

To celebrate their graduation, the group went for a ride on the Zippin Pippin roller coaster at Bay Beach Amusement Park.