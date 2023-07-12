Green Bay recreation coordinator: City is doing 'fine' with lifeguard staffing

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay is about halfway through the pool season.

Recreation coordinator Nick Sheier said the city has been doing "fine" with its lifeguard staffing.

Sheier said Green Bay's pools have a total of about 60 lifeguards.

He said at the beginning of the year, the city rotated pool hours so that the lifeguards could be fully trained.

Other than that, the pools have stayed open except for inclement weather or other situations.

A post on the city pools Facebook page says that on the 4th of July, the Resch Aquatic Center closed for the rest of the day because of a "fecal incident."

Sheier said the city has even added some hours at the Resch for tot time, where parents and their toddlers go swimming.

"A lot of our staff is brand new," Sheier said. "They're very fresh, but they're doing great. And we still have plenty of veterans on staff who have been very helpful showing them the ropes."

Sheier said he expects all three pools will be open until mid-to-late August.

For updates on pool hours, visit the city's website or the city pools Facebook page.