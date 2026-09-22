Green Bay public schools hosting meetings on operational referendum on upcoming ballot

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Area Public School District is hosting two informational meetings this week as they ask residents to consider an operational referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The district says the four-year, non-recurring operational referendum aims to preserve and protect the budget. If approved, school officials say the referendum would not have a new tax impact.

The community is invited to two meetings this week in Green Bay. The details are below:



Tuesday at 6 p.m.

East Side Branch Library at 2253 Main Street

Thursday at 6 p.m.

Southwest High School, Commons at 1331 Packerland Drive



More information on the referendum can be found on the district's website.