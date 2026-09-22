Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Green Bay public schools hosting meetings on operational referendum on upcoming ballot

classroom
Elizabeth Ruiz
classroom
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Area Public School District is hosting two informational meetings this week as they ask residents to consider an operational referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The district says the four-year, non-recurring operational referendum aims to preserve and protect the budget. If approved, school officials say the referendum would not have a new tax impact.

The community is invited to two meetings this week in Green Bay. The details are below:

  • Tuesday at 6 p.m.
    • East Side Branch Library at 2253 Main Street
  • Thursday at 6 p.m.
    • Southwest High School, Commons at 1331 Packerland Drive

More information on the referendum can be found on the district's website.

GREEN BAY 770x150 Jess n Claire.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters