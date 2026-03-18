Green Bay provides update on cleanup plan after blizzard

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Crews in Green Bay are continuing work to clear streets and sidewalks following the Blizzard of '26, with officials warning it may take several days to restore bare pavement on main roads.

In an update on Wednesday, the public works department said crews were using tandem road graders on arterial streets, followed by spreader trucks treating the pavement with salt.

As salt works into the hard snow pack, it will loosen and allow additional passes, city officials said.

Beginning at 1 a.m. Thursday, the city’s full snow-fighting crew will be deployed. They will start on arterial roads before moving into residential streets, alleyways and city-owned sidewalks.

Warmer temperatures in the forecast are expected to help loosen packed snow in neighborhoods, but plowing will still be required once conditions improve.

City officials said their four priorities are:

Scraping arterial roadways and pushing back snowbanks to restore full driving lanes. Plowing and scraping residential streets incrementally over the next week as temperatures rise. Opening pedestrian crossings, including school crossing guard locations and RRFB crossing sites. Plowing city-owned sidewalks.

Other requests are being addressed on a case-by-case basis.

Officials estimate residential neighborhoods will be brought to an acceptable level within three to five days. They note the storm left behind difficult conditions that slow recovery compared with typical snowfalls.

Residents can report concerns online through the GB Services tool at rfs.greenbaywi.gov/requestforservice/ or by calling the city’s 24/7 line at (920) 492-3735 after hours.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.