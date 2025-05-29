Green Bay pools to open for the season Saturday, June 7

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's public pools — Colburn, Joannes and Resch — are scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, June 7.

According to the City of Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry department, the Joannes drop and tower slides will be closed for repairs during the month of June. The pool and other water features will still be open during normal hours of operation.

The three pools will open on June 7 at noon. Daily admission is $5 per person, or you can purchase a seasonal pass for $30 per person. All kids under 2-years-old are free.

Additional activities include:



Lap Swim & Water Walking at Colburn: Monday - Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. & 5:30-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday from 8-1 a.m. starting June 16.

Tot Time at Resch: Mondays & Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. starting June 16.

Tot Time at Joannes: Thursday from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. starting June 19.

Swim Lessons, Jr. Lifeguards & Aqua Fitness.

For more information on Green Bay public pools, click here.

If you're in Ashwaubenon, another option for swimming also opens for the season on June 7: The Ashwaubomay Lake, located within Ashwaubomay Park. Hours of operation are daily from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, click here.