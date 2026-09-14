Green Bay police share updated license plate reader policy; public invited to share feedback

The Green Bay Police Department is making changes to its Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) policy and inviting the public to submit comments on the plan.

According to the GBPD, the revised policy includes:



A reduce data retention period from 30 days to 7 days, after which data shall be permanently deleted from the system.

Stricter requirements for searches and hot lists requiring a case or call number

Limited data sharing with outside law enforcement agencies

Expanded public reporting with a monthly report that is to be posted to the GBPD website of https://www.gbpolice.org

Regular monthly audits to be completed by the 15th of the following calendar month to ensure ALPR technology is used appropriately

You can read the entire revised policy draft below.

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on the new policy through Oct. 14 at an online form. You can submit your opinion here.