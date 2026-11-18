GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help as officers investigate a shots-fired incident that occurred Tuesday night on the city's west side.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Western Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, after both hearing and receiving reports of possible gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire and seeing several vehicles fleeing the area. While authorities confirmed that evidence of gunfire was recovered at the scene, no injuries have been reported.

Police noted that the investigation remains in its preliminary stages, and no arrests have been made. Department officials stated that no additional details are currently scheduled for release.

How to Submit a Tip Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward: