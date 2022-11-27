Green Bay Police find missing woman

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov 27, the missing woman has been found.

The Green Bay Police Department is asking for public assistance in searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Crystal R. Kraning, 44, of Green Bay is described to be a white female, who is approximately 4'11'' tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Green Bay Police Department

She is not believed to be a danger to the public, but there are concerns for her well-being.

If you've seen or heard from Kraning or have information on her whereabouts, contact the Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #22-265021.

Those that wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867 or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.