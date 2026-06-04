Green Bay police seek additional victims in sexual extortion case

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay police are seeking additional victims in a sexual extortion case involving local property management, according to a press release.
Police say they are continuing to investigate an alleged sexual extortion scheme involving local property management workers after two men — Michael Zolper, 61, of Green Bay, and Paul Kumbalek, 61, of the Town of Eaton — were charged in connection with the operation.
According to police, Kumbalek is the brother-in-law of Zolper, a landlord. Investigators allege Kumbalek solicited sexual acts from Zolper’s tenants while working at his properties, in exchange for avoiding rent payments or eviction.
Locations of Zolper’s rental properties include:
- 1800 block of August Street
- 2000 block of Beech Tree Court
- 100 block of Berwyn Avenue
- 1200 block of Cedar Street
- 900 block of Dousman Street
- 2700 block of Finger Road
Additionally, Kumbalek is connected to another property owner’s rentals in these areas:
- 1600 block of Amy Street
- 1400 block of August Street
- 2900 block of Beth Drive
- 800 block of Bellevue Street
- 1600 block of Juniper Drive
Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3200 and reference case number 26-210341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at 432stop.com, or use the “P3 Tips” app.