Green Bay police seek additional victims in sexual extortion case

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay police are seeking additional victims in a sexual extortion case involving local property management, according to a press release.

Police say they are continuing to investigate an alleged sexual extortion scheme involving local property management workers after two men — Michael Zolper, 61, of Green Bay, and Paul Kumbalek, 61, of the Town of Eaton — were charged in connection with the operation.

According to police, Kumbalek is the brother-in-law of Zolper, a landlord. Investigators allege Kumbalek solicited sexual acts from Zolper’s tenants while working at his properties, in exchange for avoiding rent payments or eviction.

Locations of Zolper’s rental properties include:

1800 block of August Street

2000 block of Beech Tree Court

100 block of Berwyn Avenue

1200 block of Cedar Street

900 block of Dousman Street

2700 block of Finger Road

Additionally, Kumbalek is connected to another property owner’s rentals in these areas:

1600 block of Amy Street

1400 block of August Street

2900 block of Beth Drive

800 block of Bellevue Street

1600 block of Juniper Drive

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3200 and reference case number 26-210341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at 432stop.com, or use the “P3 Tips” app.