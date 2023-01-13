Watch Now
Green Bay Police searching for suspect in stabbing that injured teen

Angel Guerrero (1).png
Green Bay Police, edited by NBC 26
Angel Guerrero (1).png
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 15:50:15-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in a stabbing that injured a 17-year-old.

The Green Bay Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay. Police said he is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument.

Police said the stabbing happened on Tuesday in the 1100 block of Radisson Street on the City’s east side. Officers responded just before 8:00 p.m. to the scene, where they found the victim. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case or may know the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-201731.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

