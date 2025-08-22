Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Green Bay Police searching for missing person

Green Bay Police Department
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police need the community's help in locating Diamond N. Randolph, 29, of Green Bay, who was last seen a week ago.

The Green Bay Police Department says friends are concerned for Randolph's welfare. They are around 4’11" tall, and weigh about 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Randolph was last seen on Friday, Aug. 15 at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of S. Taylor Street and Larsen Road.

If you’ve seen or heard from Diamond or have information on their whereabouts, call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-239732. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or by using the "P3 Tips" app.

