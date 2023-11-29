Green Bay Police searching for 20-year-old shooting suspect

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police need the public's help in searching for a shooting suspect.

Police said in a news release they are looking for 20-year-old Jaylon Crawford. He is the suspected gunman from a shooting that happened earlier this month in the 1600 block of Christiana Street.

Police said the shooting on Nov. 13 seriously injured a 20-year-old Green Bay man, who crashed after the shooting near Badger Street and Badger Lane while driving to a hospital.

Deputies said their initial investigation finds there was a disagreement between the two men. They believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger. However, police are warning Crawford should be considered armed.

Crawford is wanted on felony arrest warrants for second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a use of a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery, the release said.

Police said Crawford is a Black male, 5'6", weighs 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Given the interest of public safety, NBC 26 has decided to show Crawford's mugshot until he is arrested.

Anyone who has information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 23-262652. Those who want to be anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at 432stop.com, or use the P3 Tips app.