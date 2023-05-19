Green Bay Police find missing 4-year-old

UPDATE: The Green Bay Police Department reported Elvy Haack has been found safe.

The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 4-year-old Elvy Haack.

Police report Haack was last seen on Friday, May 19 at around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Clay Street in Green Bay.

Hacck weighs about 48 pounds and is described as having blonde hair and brown eyes, wearing a blue camouflage Champion brand sweatshirt, red shorts, black socks and no shoes.

He is reported to be shy.

Those with information on Haack's whereabouts should call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-226543.

