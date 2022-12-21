Green Bay Police say extra school crossing guards needed during winter months

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police and the company Cross Safe are asking for help to fill positions for crossing guards during the winter. Police said seasonal illness can have an impact on the number of available crossing guards.

“We need to build up the list for substitute guards as soon as possible to get ahead of any potential call-ins by current guards, who may not be able to make it in due to an illness or other emergencies," said Lieutenant Tom Buchmann, Green Bay Police Department. "We also need to fill three permanent positions with people who would be willing to work through the remainder of the school year, so if this is something that interests you, please apply with Cross Safe."

Those interested in becoming a crossing guard can visit the city of Green Bay’s website at https://greenbaywi.gov/, click on "Job Openings" and then scroll down to "Crossing Guard."

“As a crossing guard, we’re a face of familiarity to children and they trust us to help them, therefore, it’s vital that we get these kids to school and back home safely, especially in winter when the weather can be a bit more unpredictable,” said Steve Sannes, Cross Safe Supervisor.

The crossing guard position pays $15.30 per hour and shifts are typically an hour and a half in the morning and an hour in the afternoon on all days that school is in session.