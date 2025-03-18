Green Bay police release 2024 crime report

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department released its 2024 crime report on Tuesday, showing mixed results depending on the offense.

Although property crime decreased from last year, crimes against persons increased by around 18 percent, police said.

Those crimes—which include assault, battery, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery and homicide)—numbered 1,732 in 2024, compared to 1,466 in 2023.

Police said there were two murders in the city last year, compared to six the year prior.

Officials noted that property crimes, such as burglary and vandalism, dropped by nearly 11 percent last year. That is the largest decrease shown in the report and the lowest number of known cases of that nature in the last 10 years police said.

Overall offenses, including crimes against society, dropped by nearly 2 percent, according to police.

“We are making steady progress in the right direction," Chief Chris Davis said. "While we recognize there is still much work to be done, the decrease in overall crime serves as a clear testament to the dedication of Green Bay Police Department’s sworn and professional staff, along with those who proudly represent our community and work to improve it.”

