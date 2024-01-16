Green Bay Police need help locating missing, endangered person Lonnie Eagle

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police said they need help in locating a missing and endangered 67-year-old man.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that Lonnie Eagle of Green Bay was reported to have been walking the area of Velp Avenue and Atkinson Drive on Sunday. They said Eagle was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Eagle was reported missing on Monday.

Police are describing the 67-year-old as 5'6" tall, weighing 167 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has seen Eagle or has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 24-202603. Police said those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). They can also submit a tip online at 432stop.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.