Green Bay Police looking into threatening letter sent to Mayor Eric Genrich

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police confirm to NBC 26 that they're looking into a threatening letter sent to Mayor Eric Genrich.

The letter says, "Protect YOUR FAMILY."

It is not clear who sent the threatening letter.

Genrich posted a photo of the letter on his Twitter account saying, "This is sick."

NBC 26 has contacted Genrich's campaign for comment.

His campaign manager, Amaad Rivera-Wagner, posted on Genrich's Facebook campaign page saying, "Today, the Mayor received a threat at his home. This not the first time over the last two years he, or staff at City Hall or press have received threats for talking about progress in Green Bay. Public service is a honor and should not be dangerous over policy disagreements. This is unacceptable but has become our reality. This is not a Green Bay value. We will not let them make us afraid of being kind to one another, or protecting each other. This community is too wonderful to let hate win."

The threatening letter comes less than two weeks from the Green Bay mayoral election, which takes place on April 4.